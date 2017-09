Feb 2 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired three financial advisers from Jefferies’ to its the New York office.

The three advisers are Managing Director Scott Edwards, Managing Director George Kursar and Senior Vice President Michael Occhiuto, RBC said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)