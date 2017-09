Jan 31 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management said it hired two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch.

Katie Clark and Melanie Folstad joined the company’s Washington D.C. office.

A veteran of 30 years in the investment industry, Clark managed more than $150 million in assets under management while Folstad managed about $110 million.

RBC Wealth Management operates as a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC.