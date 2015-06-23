FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management hires two financial advisers
June 23, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management hires two financial advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired two financial advisers.

Alex Fritzsche, first vice president - financial adviser, joined from Merrill Lynch and Jennifer Edgell, vice president - financial adviser, joined from Wye Financial & Trust.

Fritzsche and Edgell managed about $185 million in client assets and had combined fees and commissions of about $1.3 million.

Merrill Lynch and Wye Financial were not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

