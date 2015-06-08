FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management hires adviser from Merrill Lynch
June 8, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management hires adviser from Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch.

Kurt Kharouf managed about $117 million in assets and had fees and commissions of about $1.17 million at Merrill Lynch.

Kharouf, who has an experience of 31 years, is a senior vice president and joined RBC Wealth’s South Hills office, Pittsburgh.

Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
