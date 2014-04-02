RBC Wealth Management hires financial adviser from Barclays

April 2 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management said it had hired an international financial adviser from Barclays Bank.

Ileana Platt, who joined RBC Wealth’s International Advisor Group-USA in March, is based at the company’s Miami office.

She will work with high net worth clients who have financial interests in the United States.

At Barclays, Platt was the director of wealth and investment management, focusing on Peru, Panama and Mexico.

Prior to Barclays, she worked in Credit Suisse for 14 years, managing about $240 million in assets and generating revenue of more than $2 million.

A Barclays spokeswoman was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)