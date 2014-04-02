FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBC Wealth Management hires financial adviser from Barclays
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

RBC Wealth Management hires financial adviser from Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management said it had hired an international financial adviser from Barclays Bank.

Ileana Platt, who joined RBC Wealth’s International Advisor Group-USA in March, is based at the company’s Miami office.

She will work with high net worth clients who have financial interests in the United States.

At Barclays, Platt was the director of wealth and investment management, focusing on Peru, Panama and Mexico.

Prior to Barclays, she worked in Credit Suisse for 14 years, managing about $240 million in assets and generating revenue of more than $2 million.

A Barclays spokeswoman was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.