Sept 16 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a securities firm, appointed Charles Pisoni financial adviser to its Scottsdale office.

Pisoni joins RBC Wealth Management from Merrill Lynch and has assets under management of more than $250 million and $1.5 million in production.

RBC also appointed Debbie Papa senior client associate.

RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets LLC in the United States.