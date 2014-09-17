MOVES-RBC Wealth Management appoints three Greater China heads

Sept 17 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management said it appointed Iggy Chong, Lorraine Lam and Yi-An Chen as Greater China Heads.

They will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Michael Yong-Haron, managing director and head, RBC Wealth Management, North Asia.

The Greater China teams focus on Hong Kong, China and Taiwan.

Chong joins as a managing director from Coutts, where he worked for 20 years. Lam will be an executive director and joins RBC WM from Credit Suisse. Chen also joins as an executive director and was previously with ANZ Hong Kong.

RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets LLC in the United States. (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)