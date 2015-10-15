ONTHEMOVE-RBC Wealth US hires two financial advisers from Barclays

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada’s U.S. wealth management unit has hired two financial advisers from Barclays to boost its business in Southeast United States.

Larry Cummings and Clifford Wang, who together have trailing revenue of $2.2 million, joined RBC Wealth Management U.S. in Atlanta.

The duo will focus on multi-generational planning and asset management for the ultra-high net worth segment and serve fewer than 20 families.

Cummings has 24 years of industry experience and Wang has 15 years.

RBC Wealth Management has $280 billion in total client assets with 1,900 financial advisers. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)