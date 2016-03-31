MOVES-RBC Wealth Management appoints Tom Sagissor as president

March 31 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed Tom Sagissor as president effective April 1.

In the newly created position, Sagissor will lead the day-to-day operations of the firm’s private client group.

Sagissor currently manages RBC Wealth Management’s north central region and three New York-based business units operated jointly by RBC U.S. Wealth Management and RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)