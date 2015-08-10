FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires Starr Group from Stifel Financial
#Funds News
August 10, 2015

ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires Starr Group from Stifel Financial

Aug 10 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said on Monday it hired two financial advisers from Stifel Financial Corp.

Brothers Michael Starr and Daniel Starr, also known as the Starr Group, were part of Stifel’s New York City office and have $2.3 million in production.

The duo will join RBC Wealth’s office in mid-town New York.

Registered Client Associates Denise Hickey and Aspasia Machairas are also joining RBC Wealth as part of the Starr Group. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

