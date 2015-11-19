FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI says investors will need approval to buy 5 pct in banks
November 19, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

RBI says investors will need approval to buy 5 pct in banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday investors seeking to buy at least 5 percent in shares or convertible debt of a private sector bank in the country will first need to obtain its approval, as it seeks to tighten the criteria for ownership of lenders.

The buyer would also have to give an annual declaration to the lender that it remains a “fit and proper” investor, the RBI said in a statement.

In turn, the lender would need to alert the RBI should it have doubts about whether the investor meets that “fit and proper” criteria.

Existing shareholders who already have been approved by the RBI as a major shareholder would not need to seek permission again to increase their holdings if the total investment remains below 10 percent of the lender, the RBI added.

For statement: (bit.ly/1QvZsh3)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu

