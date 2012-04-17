FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI says to manage liquidity via open or discreet bond buy
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

RBI says to manage liquidity via open or discreet bond buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds in the open market or discreetly on the trading platform to keep liquidity within its targeted levels, H.R. Khan, a deputy governor said on Tuesday.

“Whether it is OMO in an announced manner or OMO through NDS-OM, basically the way is to look at the liquidity target,” he said at a post-policy media conference.

The RBI aims to keep liquidity in a band of plus or minus one percent of deposits.

Earlier in the day, the RBI cut its key repo rate by a surprise 50 basis points. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.