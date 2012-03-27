RBI to keep liquidity tight till inflation eases-deputy

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will keep liquidity tight as long as inflation is above comfort level, Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty said on Tuesday.

Banks borrowed 1.96 trillion rupees ($38.50 billion) from the central bank’s repo window on Monday, much higher than the central bank’s comfort level of 600 billion rupees deficit, indicating the extent of liquidity tightness in the banking system.