RBI names Andreas Gschwenter as new COO from July

VIENNA, May 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International named on Wednesday information technology expert and former eastern Europe bank executive Andreas Gschwenter as its new chief operating officer as of July 1.

Gschwenter, who will replace Aris Bogdaneris pending regulatory approval, has worked for UniCredit in Romania, Serbia and Russia and for RBI in Ukraine, the bank said in a statement.

Klemens Breuer will remain in charge of RBI retail operations, which Bogdaneris had run as well until his departure in March. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)