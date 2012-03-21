RBI imposes prudential norms on NBFCs lending against gold

March 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has said all non-banking finance companies that lend against gold collateral should maintain a loan-to-value ratio not exceeding 60 percent for loans granted against gold jewellery.

Such NBFCs should not grant any advance against bullion/ primary gold and gold coins, the RBI said.

The companies should also disclose in their balance sheet the percentage of such loans to their total assets.

The prudential norms have been imposed considering the rapid growth of such firms and nature of their business model which has increased dependence on public finance, the RBI said in a notification on its website.

All NBFCs with such loans comprising 50 percent or more of their financial assets shall maintain a minimum tier-1 capital of 12 percent by April 1, 2014, the RBI said.

For the entire notification, see: here

Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance and SKS Microfinance are some of the NBFCs that offer loans against gold in India. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)