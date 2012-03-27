FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-India's RBI says reverse repo bids rise to 4.6 bln rupees
#Asia
March 27, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-India's RBI says reverse repo bids rise to 4.6 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)	
    NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India
said on Tuesday it accepted all 3 bids for 4.6 billion rupees
($90.7 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the banking system.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
27/03        71       1,783.45    71    1,783.45       8.50	
26/03        78       1,956.35    78    1,956.35       8.50	
22/03@       35         534.65    35      534.65       8.50  	
22/03        63       1,353.75    63    1,353.75       8.50     	
21/03        59       1,488.20    59    1,488.20       8.50    	
20/03        68       1,499.70    68    1,499.70       8.50    	
19/03        65       1,601.75    65    1,601.75       8.50    	
16/03        70       1,777.85    70    1,777.85       8.50 	
15/03        62       1,347.95    62    1,347.95       8.50 	
14/03        58       1,248.55    58    1,248.55       8.50    	
13/03        50       1,230.90    50    1,230.90       8.50	
12/03        52       1,314.00    52    1,314.00       8.50	
09/03@       36         527.85    36      527.85       8.50	
09/03        44         799.65    44      799.65       8.50	
07/03        56       1,262.80    56    1,262.80       8.50     	
06/03        44         874.20    44      874.20       8.50	
05/03        48       1,113.00    48    1,113.00       8.50	
02/03        69       1,708.00    69    1,708.00       8.50	
01/03        74       1,916.75    74    1,916.75       8.50 	
29/02        66       1,797.20    66    1,797.20       8.50 	
28/02        70       1,806.45    70    1,806.45       8.50 	
27/02        66       1,794.00    66    1,794.00       8.50	
24/02@       30         388.90    30      388.90       8.50	
24/02        45         962.80    45      962.80       8.50	
23/02        54       1,471.35    54    1,471.35       8.50	
22/02        57       1,409.50    57    1,409.50       8.50	
21/02        53       1,304.05    53    1,304.05       8.50 	
17/02        67       1,655.10    67    1,655.10       8.50 	
15/02        68       1,684.35    68    1,684.35       8.50 	
14/02        66       1,701.55    66    1,701.55       8.50 	
13/02        63       1,660.80    63    1,660.80       8.50	
10/02        25         441.45    25      441.45       8.50	
10/02        45         867.05    45      867.05       8.50    	
09/02        46       1,314.00    46    1,314.00       8.50	
08/02        43       1,049.25    43    1,049.25       8.50	
07/02        39         911.30    39      911.30       8.50	
06/02        39         987.60    39      987.60       8.50	
03/02        40       1,128.30    40    1,128.30       8.50    	
02/02        52       1,203.00    52    1,203.00       8.50     	
01/02        51       1,271.40    51    1,271.40       8.50     	
31/01        53       1,408.95    53    1,408.95       8.50     	
30/01        51       1,217.75    51    1,217.75       8.50	
27/01        58       1,594.45    58    1,594.45       8.50	
25/01        58       1,450.50    58    1,450.50       8.50 	
24/01        48       1,232.50    48    1,232.50       8.50     
  	
23/01        56       1,417.70    56    1,417.70       8.50     	
20/01        60       1,515.80    60    1,515.80       8.50	
19/01        64       1,506.45    64    1,506.45       8.50	
18/01        64       1,566.50    64    1,566.50       8.50	
17/01        64       1,551.35    64    1,551.35       8.50	
16/01        61       1,475.80    61    1,475.80       8.50	
13/01        55       1,319.75    55    1,319.75       8.50	
12/01        56       1,369.10    56    1,369.10       8.50	
11/01        53       1,350.10    53    1,350.10       8.50	
10/01        51       1,252.80    51    1,252.80       8.50	
09/01        39       1,101.10    39    1,101.10       8.50	
06/01        40         923.70    40      923.70       8.50     	
05/01        35         771.70    35      771.70       8.50 	
04/01        38         815.00    38      815.00       8.50     	
03/01        53       1,127.85    53    1,127.85       8.50     
   	
02/01        50       1,172.50    50    1,172.50       8.50   	
30/12        49       1,146.70    49    1,146.70       8.50   	
29/12        49       1,165.30    49    1,165.30       8.50    	
28/12        54       1,267.85    54    1,267.85       8.50	
27/12        54       1,160.15    54    1,160.15       8.50	
26/12        70       1,428.85    70    1,428.85       8.50	
23/12        76       1,733.30    76    1,733.30       8.50	
22/12        74       1,651.50    74    1,651.50       8.50	
21/12        70       1,649.15    70    1,649.15       8.50	
20/12        65       1,640.50    65    1,640.50       8.50     
   	
19/12        64       1,660.55    64    1,660.55       8.50    	
16/12#       27         317.80    27      317.80       8.50    	
16/12        57       1,166.90    57    1,166.90       8.50    	
15/12        58       1,118.45    58    1,118.45       8.50    	
14/12        45         865.45    45      865.45       8.50    	
13/12        39         797.30    39      797.30       8.50    	
12/12        36         799.40    36      799.40       8.50    	
09/12        41         831.95    41      831.95       8.50     	
08/12        44         871.80    44      871.80       8.50     	
07/12        41         933.70    41      933.70       8.50     	
05/12        44        1002.55    44     1002.55       8.50 	
02/12        37         688.25    37      688.25       8.50 	
01/12        35         828.45    35      828.45       8.50	
----------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------   
           	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
 2 7 /03          3          4.60       3      4.60     7.50 	
26/03          -           -         -        -      7.50       
       	
22/03          1          0.95       1       0.95    7.50    	
21/03          1         10.00       1      10.00    7.50	
20/03          3          5.05       3       5.05    7.50	
19/03          3         14.05       3      14.05    7.50	
16/03          2          1.05       2       1.05    7.50       	
15/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
14/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
13/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
12/03          2         15.05       2      15.05    7.50    	
09/03          5         10.25       5      10.25    7.50	
07/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
06/03          1         20.00       1      20.00    7.50	
05/03          7         79.00       7      79.00    7.50	
02/03          5        113.40       5     113.40    7.50       	
01/03          1          0.1        1       0.1     7.50	
29/02          1          0.1        1       0.1     7.50	
28/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
27/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
24/02          4          7.00       4      7.00     7.50	
23/02          6         91.50       6     91.50     7.50	
22/02          5         46.55       5     46.55     7.50	
21/02          1          1.00       1      1.00     7.50	
17/02          2         15.75       2     15.75     7.50	
15/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
14/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
13/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
10/02          3         2.40        3     2.40      7.50    	
09/02          1          1.0        1      1.0      7.50    	
08/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
07/02          1         0.05        1     0.05      7.50    	
06/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
03/02          1         20.00       1     20.00     7.50    	
02/02          1          0.1        1      0.1      7.50       
    	
01/02          1          0.3        1      0.3      7.50       
    	
31/01          1          0.1        1      0.1      7.50    	
30/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50    	
27/01         22         82.60      22     82.60     7.50	
25/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
24/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
23/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50       	
20/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
19/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
18/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
17/01          1           0.05      1      0.05     7.50	
16/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
13/01          4          26.70      4     26.70     7.50	
12/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
11/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
10/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
09/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
06/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
05/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50       
 	
04/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50      	
03/01          2          5.10       2      5.10     7.50      	
02/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
30/12          27       132.75       27   132.75     7.50	
29/12          13        88.40       13    88.40     7.50  	
28/12          3          7.60       3      7.60     7.50  	
27/12          -           -         -       -        -    	
26/12          3         15.20       3     15.20     7.50	
22/12          1          0.20       1      0.20     7.50	
22/12          1          0.10       1      0.10     7.50	
21/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
20/12          1          0.20       1      0.20     7.50	
19/12          1          0.25       1      0.25     7.50	
16/12          5          4.65       5      4.65     7.50	
15/12          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
14/12          2          2.90       2      2.9      7.50	
13/12          -           -         -       -        -  	
12/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
09/12          -           -         -       -        -	
08/12          2          0.10       2      0.10     7.50     	
07/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
05/12          1          2.00       1      2.00     7.50	
02/12          19        56.35      19     56.35     7.50	
01/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50     	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 50.7 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

