FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's RBI to take steps to stabilise rupee - deputy
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

India's RBI to take steps to stabilise rupee - deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take steps to stabilise the rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Monday.

The rupee fell below the key psychological level of 55 against the dollar to hit a new record low earlier in the day, setting up the prospect of further falls unless the central bank takes measures or intervenes more aggressively, traders said.

Gokarn also said the RBI was likely to buy bonds through its open market operations (OMOs) this week. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.