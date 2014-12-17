FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBK OAO to acquire 60 pct stake in Publichnaya Biblioteka
December 17, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RBK OAO to acquire 60 pct stake in Publichnaya Biblioteka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - RBK OAO :

* Approves acquisition of 60 pct stake in Publichnaya Biblioteka ZAO from Vektor-Info OOO, Avikomp Services ZAO and Ontos AG for 19.2 million roubles (230,120 euros)

* Approves acquisition of additional 40 pct of Publichnaya Biblioteka from Vektor-Info, Avikomp Services and Ontos AG for 202,434 euros

* Says main agreements on acquisition of Publichnaya Biblioteka ZAO to be signed by July 31, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1wYAEG9 Further company coverage: (1 euro = 83.4346 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

