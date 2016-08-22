FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's up to $182 mln RBL Bank IPO fully subscribed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

India's up to $182 mln RBL Bank IPO fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lender RBL Bank's up to 12.13 billion rupees ($182 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale on Monday, stock exchange data showed.

As of 11:00 AM (0530 GMT), the IPO, the first by an Indian bank since 2010, had received bids for 39.1 million shares, or 1.03 times the 37.9 million shares on offer. The sale closes on Tuesday.

RBL is selling new shares in a price band of 224 rupees to 225 rupees per share to raise up to 8.33 billion rupees to boost its capital base. Some of its shareholders are also paring their stakes by selling up to 16.9 million shares in the IPO to raise up to 3.8 billion rupees.

Cornerstone investors last week bought 3.64 billion rupees worth of shares as part of the IPO. ($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.