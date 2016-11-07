FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
RBNZ's market infrastructure oversight changes aimed at financial stability
November 7, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 10 months ago

RBNZ's market infrastructure oversight changes aimed at financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Tuesday that changes to its oversight of financial market infrastructure was aimed at maintaining financial stability while facilitating innovation and efficiency.

"We do not envisage that the new framework will significantly change how the payments industry operates or how we engage with each other," RBNZ deputy governor Grant Spencer said in a speech published on the bank's website.

The bank would focus on modernising its payment systems to manage risks, Spencer's statement said. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
