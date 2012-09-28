FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expiring Oct. RBOB gasoline contract surges above $3.40/gal
#Energy
September 28, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

Expiring Oct. RBOB gasoline contract surges above $3.40/gal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The RBOB gasoline future contract for October delivery jumped by more than 27 cents to above $3.40 a gallon in thin trade late on Friday, taking front-month prices to the highest level since March.

Inventories of gasoline in the five states around New York Harbor, delivery point for the benchmark gasoline contract, have fallen to the lowest level on record, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Traders said that with low volume in the expiring contract, someone may have been caught short and squeezed.

November RBOB gasoline, which will be the new front-month contract, traded up less than 2 cents a gallon to near $2.92 a gallon. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

