RBPlat's Q1 production hurt by safety stoppages

JOHANNESBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum , a junior producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that its first quarter output was hit by increased safety stoppages, the latest company in the sector to report such a trend.

A total of 532,000 tonnes of ore was delivered to the concentrators in the three months to end March, a three percent drop from the delivered tonnage in the same quarter of last year, the group said in its quarterly production report.

RBPlat said safety-related stoppages had cost the company an estimated 61,618 tonnes in lost output in the quarter compared with 28,925 tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)