FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBPlat's Q1 production hurt by safety stoppages
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

RBPlat's Q1 production hurt by safety stoppages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum , a junior producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that its first quarter output was hit by increased safety stoppages, the latest company in the sector to report such a trend.

A total of 532,000 tonnes of ore was delivered to the concentrators in the three months to end March, a three percent drop from the delivered tonnage in the same quarter of last year, the group said in its quarterly production report.

RBPlat said safety-related stoppages had cost the company an estimated 61,618 tonnes in lost output in the quarter compared with 28,925 tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.