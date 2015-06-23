FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS chairman says will take several years for UK to sell shares
June 23, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

RBS chairman says will take several years for UK to sell shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Philip Hampton said on Tuesday it would take the government several years to sell its 78 percent shareholding in the bailed-out British lender.

British finance minister George Osborne has said the government will start selling its shares at a loss in the coming months.

“I’ve long thought the process should have started,” Hampton, who will leave the bank this year after six and a half years, told reporters before the bank’s annual meeting.

“It’s a lot of stock to shift and I think it will take several years,” he said.

The government rescued RBS at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds ($72 billion) to taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis.

$1 = 0.6354 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely

