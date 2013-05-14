FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-RBS says will take 18 months to meet capital requirements
May 14, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

RPT-RBS says will take 18 months to meet capital requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, May 14 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s Chief Executive Stephen Hester said on Tuesday it will take another 18 months to improve the bank’s capital position enough to keep regulators happy.

“Our capital ratios are transformed but we have another 18 months or so to get them in the final shape that we and our regulators want,” Hester told shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Chairman Philip Hampton said that the bank should “substantially complete” its restructuring in 2014, enabling it to return to the private sector “as soon as we can”.

