MOVES-RBS appoints Santander executive as business banking head

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Marcelino Castrillo managing director of business banking, handing him the task of restoring trust in a bank which has been criticised for its treatment of small firms.

Castrillo, who will report to RBS’s retail head Les Matheson, was formerly managing director of small business banking at Santander UK.

“We are the biggest lender to UK SMEs but we want to be the best and Marcelino will play a key role in helping us to reach that goal,” Matheson said on Tuesday.