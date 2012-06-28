FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS hires ex-UBS Gray for Asia prime broking push
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

RBS hires ex-UBS Gray for Asia prime broking push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - The Royal Bank of Scotland has hired former UBS AG executive David Gray to build its prime services operation in Asia Pacific, taking a bet on the fiercely competitive industry led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Gray, who had left the Swiss bank in April last year, will head the newly created role and build a team to provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds in the region, RBS said in a statement on Thursday.

Gray, an industry veteran who had joined UBS in 1994, will be based in Hong Kong and report to Samir Atassi, RBS head of market sales in Asia Pacific outside Japan.

He will also report to Fabian Shey, the bank’s global head of prime services and client execution. Shey joined RBS last October from UBS to set up its prime services team globally.

Click for the rank and assets under management of prime brokers in Asia:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.