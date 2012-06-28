RBS hires ex-UBS Gray for Asia prime broking push

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - The Royal Bank of Scotland has hired former UBS AG executive David Gray to build its prime services operation in Asia Pacific, taking a bet on the fiercely competitive industry led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Gray, who had left the Swiss bank in April last year, will head the newly created role and build a team to provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds in the region, RBS said in a statement on Thursday.

Gray, an industry veteran who had joined UBS in 1994, will be based in Hong Kong and report to Samir Atassi, RBS head of market sales in Asia Pacific outside Japan.

He will also report to Fabian Shey, the bank’s global head of prime services and client execution. Shey joined RBS last October from UBS to set up its prime services team globally.

