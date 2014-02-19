FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS sells derivatives units to BNP Paribas
February 19, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

RBS sells derivatives units to BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it had sold some structured retail investor products and equity derivatives businesses to France’s BNP Paribas as it continues to shrink its investment bank.

RBS said on Wednesday the consideration was not material but the deal would transfer the management of up to 15 billion pounds ($25 billion) of liabilities.

The deal will include some associated market-making activities and is expected to take place on a phased basis over the next two years.

