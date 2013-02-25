FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS to follow Barclays with CoCo issue
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 25, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

RBS to follow Barclays with CoCo issue

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland will announce on Thursday that it is looking to issue contingent convertible (CoCo) notes in the future, a person close to the situation told IFR on Monday.

“RBS is looking to sell a mixture of CoCos and Lower Tier 2 notes to increase its capital buffers in the coming years,” said the source.

CoCos convert into equity, or lose value, if the issuer’s capital holdings fall below a predetermined level - and thus are much riskier than traditional bonds and bank debt capital.

RBS looks to follow Barclays, whose new chief executive Antony Jenkins said earlier this month that his bank would build contingent capital “over the next few years” and that he expects loss-absorbing capital instruments to cover about 2% of its risk-weighted assets (RWAs).

RBS has refrained from issuing CoCos and has instead focused its funding efforts on raising capital through the subordinated bond markets. The bank declined to comment on the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.