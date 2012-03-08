FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS nets more than 400 mln pounds from debt swap
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

RBS nets more than 400 mln pounds from debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it had accepted offers to exchange 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) of its bonds under a swap deal that should make it more than 400 million pounds.

Majority state-owned RBS last month offered holders of bonds denominated in dollars, Canadian dollars, euros and Swiss francs, to swap them for new bonds, offering the deal at discount rates of 13-25 percent to face value.

Based on the offers received, RBS should make about 430 million pounds from the so-called liability management exercise, according to Reuters calculations.

More than a dozen European banks -- including Barclays , BNP Paribas and Santander -- have taken advantage of depressed bond market prices to buy back or offer to swap their debt at a premium to the market price but a discount to par value. It has been a popular way to boost capital, under pressure from regulators to do so.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.