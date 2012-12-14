FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Money, JC Flowers bid for 316 RBS branches -sources
December 14, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Virgin Money, JC Flowers bid for 316 RBS branches -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Richard Branson’s Virgin Money and US private equity group JC Flowers have submitted bids for 316 UK bank branches being sold by RBS, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

But Britain’s biggest customer-owned financial services group, Nationwide, which previously indicated an interest in the branches, did not proceed with a bid, its spokesman told Reuters.

UBS received non-binding first round bids on behalf of RBS at noon on Thursday, three sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

