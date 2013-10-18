FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS CEO urges customer focus as break-up verdict looms
October 18, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

RBS CEO urges customer focus as break-up verdict looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s Chief Executive Ross McEwan has told staff he expects a review by Britain’s finance ministry into whether the bank should be broken up to be completed soon and urged them to continue to focus on customers.

In a memo to staff seen by Reuters, McEwan said the bank’s future will not be determined by whether it operates in particular areas or where its bad loans are held but by how it treats its customers.

“Let’s address the legitimate concerns shareholders and other stakeholders have. And then let’s get on with building a great bank for customers,” McEwan said.

