BRIEF-UKFI says RBS share sale could be accelerated by restructuring

Nov 12 (Reuters) - RBS: * Ukfi’s chairman says Lloyds made it aware of challenges co-op was facing in
completing branches purchase * Ukfi’s chairman says held concerns formal break up of RBS would not have had
a substantial beneficial effect * Ukfi’s chairman says came to same conclusions as treasury review in RBS ‘bad
bank’ debate * Ukfi’s chairman says ‘bad bank’ review a good thing, allowed independent
review of assets * Ukfi’s chairman says creation of RBS internal bad bank will be extremely
positive for discipline of releasing captial * Ukfi’s chairman says value of dividend access share in March this year was
was 1.5 billion pounds * Ukfi’s chairman says too early to say with any precision when RBS shares can
be sold * Ukfi’s chairman says issues including sufficient capital, strategic focus
need to be addressed before RBS privatisation * Ukfi’s chairman says reprivatisation of RBS may be accelerated as a result of