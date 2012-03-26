FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK in talks to sell part of RBS stake to Abu Dhabi-BBC
March 26, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 6 years ago

UK in talks to sell part of RBS stake to Abu Dhabi-BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain is in “advanced talks” to sell up to one-third of its holding in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi investors, the BBC reported on Monday.

Britain owns 82 percent of RBS after bailing out the bank in 2008 and a deal could see at least 10 percent and up to one-third of the government’s stake sold, the BBC said.

It said the government has for months been negotiating with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds and wants a deal to be agreed by Christmas.

The Treasury said on Monday it will only return RBS to the private sector when it delivers value for money to the taxpayer, and its strategy was to repair and return the bank to full health. RBS declined to comment.

