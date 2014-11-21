FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-RBS says it barely passed EU stress test, admits error
November 21, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-RBS says it barely passed EU stress test, admits error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to reformat text)

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday that it wrongly calculated its core capital for a test of its financial health by European regulators and only marginally passed a test it initially appeared to have passed comfortably.

RBS, which is 80 percent owned by the British government, said that it would hold core capital under full Basel III rules of 5.7 percent under the adverse scenarios set in the test, compared with its original result of 6.7 percent. Banks needed a 5.5 percent minimum to pass the test. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

