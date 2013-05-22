FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS to issue statement on capital position shortly-sources
May 22, 2013

RBS to issue statement on capital position shortly-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will issue a statement on its capital position later on Wednesday morning, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

One of the sources said that the state-backed lender would look to reassure the market about its financial health after rival Lloyds said earlier on Wednesday it would not need to issue new equity or contingent capital to meet regulatory demands.

The Prudential Regulatory Authority will issue a statement on banks’ capital after the RBS announcement, the sources said.

