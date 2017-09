LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it would not have to issue contingent capital to meet new regulatory demands and expects to meet the requirements through its existing business plan.

The state-backed lender said, however, that issuing contingent capital remained an option for the group if it needed to. RBS said it expected to further improve its core tier 1 capital ratio but some of the measures being taken would extend beyond 2012.