RBS names McEwan as CEO after swinging to H1 profit
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

RBS names McEwan as CEO after swinging to H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland named Ross McEwan as its new chief executive, a year after he arrived to run its retail bank, alongside a return to profit in the first half of the year from a loss a year ago.

McEwan had been widely tipped to get the job to replace Stephen Hester, who was ousted by the government in June, and will be tasked with completing RBS’s restructuring and ensuring its shares rise above the government’s break-even price so that its stake can be sold.

RBS said on Friday it made a pretax profit of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) in the six months to the end of June, compared to a loss of 1.7 billion in the first half of 2012.

