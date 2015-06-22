FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS appointment of incoming chairman Davies to board is delayed
June 22, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

RBS appointment of incoming chairman Davies to board is delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said the appointment of incoming Chairman Howard Davies as a non-executive director had been delayed.

Davies was supposed to join the board of the bank with effect from its annual meeting on Tuesday before taking over as chairman on September 1.

However, RBS said on Monday his appointment as a non-executive director would be subject to a short delay because of his ongoing work as chairman of Britain’s Airports Commission.

The commission, which is investigating how to avoid a potential airport capacity shortage in London, is due to publish its final report shortly.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

