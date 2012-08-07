FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS says China chairman resigns to pursue "outside interests"
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

RBS says China chairman resigns to pursue "outside interests"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday its China chairman and chief executive has resigned from her post to pursue “outside interests.”

Sherry Liu, a former JPMorgan banker who took up the post in April 2011, will remain with RBS in as an advisor, it said in a statement.

Alex Chu will chair the board of RBS China and Qing Cheng Hua, also a former JPMorgan banker, will remain as country executive, it said.

Last year, RBS launched its Huaying Securities joint venture in China with Guolian Securities, in a bid to underwrite local stocks and bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.