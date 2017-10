RBS says China chairman resigns to pursue "outside interests"

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday its China chairman and chief executive has resigned from her post to pursue “outside interests.”

Sherry Liu, a former JPMorgan banker who took up the post in April 2011, will remain with RBS in as an advisor, it said in a statement.

Alex Chu will chair the board of RBS China and Qing Cheng Hua, also a former JPMorgan banker, will remain as country executive, it said.

Last year, RBS launched its Huaying Securities joint venture in China with Guolian Securities, in a bid to underwrite local stocks and bonds.