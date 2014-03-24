FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS holds talks with Sumitomo over Citizens sale -WSJ
March 24, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

RBS holds talks with Sumitomo over Citizens sale -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has held preliminary talks to sell its U.S. retail business Citizens to Sumitomo Mitsui , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Wall Street Journal said that talks between Japan’s second-largest bank and RBS, which is 81-percent owned by the British government, were at an early, informal stage and might not progress further. It said some people said the odds on a deal being completed were less than 50 percent.

RBS said last November that it would speed up a planned stock market flotation of Citizens, aiming to start the process in the second half of 2014 and to fully sell the business by the end of 2016. It said on Monday that remained its plan.

Sumitomo declined to comment.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
