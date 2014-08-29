RBS complaints fall by a quarter in first half of 2014

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Customer complaints at Royal Bank of Scotland fell by a quarter in the first half of 2014, the bank said on Friday, reflecting a decline in cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance.

The bank said that complaints at RBS were down 26 percent in the first half compared with the same period the previous year, while complaints at its NatWest division fell by 24 percent over the same period.

“We’re seeing an improvement in the number of complaints customers have to make to us, but the numbers are still too high and we’re determined to tackle that,” a bank spokesperson said.