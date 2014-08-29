FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS complaints fall by a quarter in first half of 2014
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

RBS complaints fall by a quarter in first half of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Customer complaints at Royal Bank of Scotland fell by a quarter in the first half of 2014, the bank said on Friday, reflecting a decline in cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance.

The bank said that complaints at RBS were down 26 percent in the first half compared with the same period the previous year, while complaints at its NatWest division fell by 24 percent over the same period.

“We’re seeing an improvement in the number of complaints customers have to make to us, but the numbers are still too high and we’re determined to tackle that,” a bank spokesperson said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.