FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Swiss financial watchdog FINMA sanctions Coutts for 1MDB breaches
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 7 months ago

Swiss financial watchdog FINMA sanctions Coutts for 1MDB breaches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA sanctioned private bank Coutts & Co Ltd for breaching money laundering regulations in its business relationships with Malaysia's scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

"Coutts & Co Ltd has seriously breached money laundering regulations by failing to carry out adequate background checks into business relationships and transactions associated with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB," FINMA said in a statement on Thursday.

FINMA said it ordered the bank to disgorge unlawfully generated profits of 6.5 million Swiss francs ($6.56 million) and will also consider opening enforcement proceedings against the bank employees responsible.

In December, Singapore's central bank imposed a penalty of 2.4 million Singapore dollars ($1.70 million)on Coutts, which was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to Union Bancaire Privee in March 2015, for money laundering breaches related to 1MDB. ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1.4101 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.