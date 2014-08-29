FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS's Coutts sets 110 mln stg aside for unsuitable investment advice
August 29, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

RBS's Coutts sets 110 mln stg aside for unsuitable investment advice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s private bank Coutts has set aside 110 million pounds ($182 million) to compensate customers for unsuitable investment advice, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

RBS said earlier in August that Coutts had decided to examine the suitability of investment advice to its clients following a review into Britain’s wealth management industry by the country’s financial regulator.

Coutts is in the process of contacting clients and will offer compensation in appropriate cases, the bank said. ($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)

