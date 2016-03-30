FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-RBS launches tender offer to buy back 5.2 billion pounds worth of debt
March 30, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

REFILE-RBS launches tender offer to buy back 5.2 billion pounds worth of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Wednesday, not Tuesday, in 2nd paragraph)

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland plans to buy back 5.2 billion pounds ($7.50 billion) worth of debt to lower its interest payments as it shrinks its operations around the world.

The buyback covers debt denominated in euros, pounds and dollars, the bank said in two statements on Wednesday. The deadline for accepting the offer will be April 6, the bank said.

Chief Executive Ross McEwan has been selling off assets and cutting thousands of jobs to reduce expenses in a bid to boost earnings after eight straight annual losses. ($1 = 0.6931 pounds) (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Susan Thomas)

