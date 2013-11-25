FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS appoints Clifford Chance to review treatment of small firms
November 25, 2013 / 12:04 PM / 4 years ago

RBS appoints Clifford Chance to review treatment of small firms

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Clifford Chance to conduct an inquiry into the treatment received by small business customers in financial distress, its chief executive said on Monday.

An independent report by former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Large, which was commissioned by RBS, recommended the bank look into concerns over its treatment of struggling small businesses.

“To ensure our customers can have full confidence in our commitment to them I have asked the law firm, Clifford Chance, to conduct an inquiry into this matter, reporting back to me in the new year,” RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a letter responding to Large.

