FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator will take action if RBS accusations proven - Large
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Regulator will take action if RBS accusations proven - Large

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator is almost certain to take action in relation to accusations against Royal Bank of Scotland if they are found to be true, the author of a report into the bank’s lending practices told Reuters.

Andrew Large, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England who was commissioned by RBS to review its lending to small businesses, said the bank had taken the findings of his report “very seriously”. RBS has asked law firm Clifford Chance to review its practices.

“I merely looked at the assertions themselves which were clearly very serious. If they are found to be true it’s almost certain the regulator will take quite an interest in it,” Large told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.