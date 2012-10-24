RBS's Isobel deal rests on mystery Triple A counterparty

LONDON, Oct 24 - Royal Bank of Scotland dealt with the out-of-the-money hedges on its recent commercial property repackaging, Isobel Finance No. 1, by bringing in an unidentified Triple A counterparty to write swaptions against adverse interest rate moves.

The deal, a portfolio of UK-based commercial property loans with original value of GBP1.358bn, faces existing swap costs of GBP329.6m - enough to take total LTV from 103% to 128%.

The loans, mainly written in the booms years, typically include derivatives to swap the fixed rate on the loans to a floating rate of interest.

As interest rate expectations have declined, terminating the swaps early following loan restructurings would crystallise the cost of this change in expectations - the swap counterparties would expect payment for the expected return during the lifetime of the swap.

As the loans in Isobel are non-performing or poorly performing loans, restructuring or repossession of the underlying property is the likely outcome for many of the 37 loans in the portfolio. In recognition of the loan impairments, the collateral was transferred to the Isobel vehicle a value of GBP869m (64% of original par value), and the Isobel structure itself is only backed by the senior loan, with CMBS notes totalling GBP463m.

But this only makes dealing with the hedge break costs (which typically rank above senior creditors in the priority of payments) more important in the overall deal.

Swaptions are options to activate an interest rate swap at a preagreed price and time, and in Isobel, the times are “staggered to cover the period when interest rate movement could have the greatest impact on the recovery on the loans.”

In other words, the Isobel swaptions can be activated to offset some of the existing swap mark to market.

The Isobel prospectus does not explain how the swaptions work, but it does detail that there are seven swaptions in the structure, with the payout aligned to the exposure profile of the portfolio.

MYSTERY BACKER

The swaptions are all cash-netted with the same AAA rated entity, and were written well before the deal closed. The identity of the counterparty remains a mystery, but is likely to be an official sector entity, given no international banks now AAA-rated.

The Bank of England is the most likely counterparty, as the Treasury does not possess much structured finance or interest rate derivative expertise in-house.

Other sterling-based AAA entities, such as the University of Cambridge and the Wellcome Trust, are unlikely to have written swaptions to support RBS’s deleveraging efforts.

The Isobel borrower (part owned by RBS and part by Blackstone) clearly thinks these are worth having - Isobel AssetCo entered into the swaptions in April, paying £15m for the privilege, more than 3% of the total Isobel structure. Isobel Finance did not close until the end of September.

S&P said: “Isobel benefits from a series of swaptions which, if exercised, may offset [swap termination costs] to an extent.”

But Moody‘s, which stated two weeks after closing that it would rate Isobel up to three notches lower than S&P‘s, said: “we strongly suspect that the value of the swaptions will not materially reduce the termination costs because of its amount.”

However, Moody’s also said that it only relied on public information to compile its criticisms of S&P’s rating, suggesting it knows little about the structure of the swaptions, which is not disclosed in the prospectus or other deal documents.

The Bank of England did not immediately respond to requests for comment.