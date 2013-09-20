FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS raises 630 mln stg through Direct Line share sale
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

RBS raises 630 mln stg through Direct Line share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday it had raised 630 million pounds ($1 billion) through the sale of 300 million shares in motor insurer Direct Line at 210 pence a share.

RBS was ordered by ordered by European regulators to sell all of Direct Line - Britain’s biggest motor insurer and one of the biggest home and general insurers - before the end of 2014, as a penalty for its 2008 taxpayer bailout.

“This successful sale keeps RBS fully on track to meet its obligation to divest its stake in Direct Line by end-2014,” said RBS’s Finance Director Bruce Van Saun.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.