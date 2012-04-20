FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS's Direct Line raises 500 mln stg in bond sale
April 20, 2012

RBS's Direct Line raises 500 mln stg in bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s insurance arm Direct Line raised 500 million pounds ($803 million) from its first bond sale on Friday, a key step in its plan to spin off and list separately later this year.

The bond, which will offer a 9.375 percent annual yield, could see cash returned to the taxpayer-backed parent group.

Direct Line does not have any debt but is expected to take some on as part of a reorganisation of its structure before its listing. It could be valued in its initial public offering (IPO) at near 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), making it one of Britain’s biggest stock market listings in years.

Bookrunners for the offer were RBS, Citigroup and HSBC.

