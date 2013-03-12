FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS to sell further stake in Direct Line
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

RBS to sell further stake in Direct Line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it plans to sell a part of its stake in motor insurer Direct Line Group through an offering of 229.4 million Direct Line shares.

If all the Direct Line Group ordinary shares available in the offering are sold, assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option, RBS’s remaining stake would comprise 49.99 percent of Direct Line Group.

The stake sale accounts for 15.3 percent of Direct Line’s ordinary share capital.

Direct Line was spun out of RBS last October, after being ordered by European regulators to dispose of Direct Line as a condition of its 2008 taxpayer bailout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.